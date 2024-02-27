Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nkunku is a doubt to feature against Daniel Farke's side due to an injury problem sustained in the Carabao Cup Final defeat by Liverpool on Sunday. The Frenchman has endured repeated fitness and availability issues since joining the Blues in a £52 million transfer from RB Leipzig last summer.

Chelsea were taken to extra-time by Jurgen Klopp's side at the weekend with several players featuring for up to 134 minutes, stoppages inclusive. Nkunku, however, featured for around an hour and was reported to be training separate to the main group at Chelsea's Cobham training base on the eve of Wednesday's FA Cup tie, as a result of his latest injury complaint.

Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva, meanwhile, are 'in partial team training for reconditioning phase' and remain doubts for the fixture tomorrow evening.

"They are all tired," Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Always when you lose a final, it's not easy to recover. But I am so happy because they are really focused, they move forward.

"Disappointed because we cannot win the Carabao Cup but we need to move on and compete tomorrow. I'm happy because they react well and they are in a very positive moment.

"We heard yesterday that Nkunku was injured. We don't know when he got injured," Pochettino added.