Leeds United given green light to sign Euro 2020 player, Breakthrough made in defender talks

For players like Jamie Shackleton, that has been a very good thing in recent years.

The youngster has been given plenty of tastes of first team football since the Argentine, and has admitted that his goal for this season is to get more minutes under his belt.

He said: “It [his ambition] is to be in the line-up, whether that is at right-back or central midfielder. I am going to give 110 per cent whenever I’m on the pitch.

“I think that is everyone’s aim in the squad. If you’re in the first-team squad then your aim is to be starting games and pushing for a spot. That’s ultimately what makes the whole team better.

“It’s definitely my aim to be in the line-up but it’s also everyone else’s in the squad as well. I’ve come off the bench a few times now. It’s something that I’ve done plenty of. It’s important to get up to speed quickly, you can’t be slowing the game down or making mistakes when the game is flowing and in a team playing at a high tempo.”

“Every team needs experienced vocal players in the team – organisers,” Shackleton continued. “There are different types of leaders but you definitely need that type.

“I think I’ve been in and around the first-team squad for three years now. I’m well aware of what is required in both positions [right-back and central midfield] because I’ve played both so I know about both.”

