Leeds United given good chance of bagging extra boost and what Whites will face

Leeds United are considered to have a good chance of bagging one last boost ahead of their Championship return.
Lee Sobot
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Farke’s Whites will visit SPL side Hearts on Sunday for their final pre-season friendly ahead of next weekend’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City. Hearts are in this season’s Europa Conference League having finished the previous campaign in fourth place but Leeds are joint favourites to leave Tynecastle Park with another confidence boosting victory.

Fresh from Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest, Farke’s side are no bigger than 6-4 to leave Scotland’s capital with what would be a third victory of the season having also battered Barnsley 9-1 in a friendly played behind closed doors. Hearts are also a best priced 6-4 whereas the draw is on offer at 23-10.

Hearts have taken in two pre-season friendlies thus far, suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle before a 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

