West Ham’s win in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday evening has had a knock-on effect for Leeds United, who will need to play an extra fixture next season as a result.

The Hammers’ 2-1 triumph in Prague, sealed by a late Jarrod Bowen winner, means there will be eight English teams in Europe next season.

It means Leeds and Leicester City will both enter the Carabao Cup in round one, rather than get a bye into round two as would happen in a normal season.

West Ham’s triumph over Fiorentina secured them a spot in next season’s Europa League, where they will feature alongside Liverpool and Brighton while Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United will compete in the Champions League. Aston Villa will take part in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers’ victory means they will not enter the Carabao Cup until round three, with Premier League sides not competing in Europe entering in round two.

Leeds, despite their relegation, would have come into the draw in the second round but will now need to enter in round one to balance the draw. Southampton were already in round one after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

The Championship season kicks off Friday, August 4 with the first round of the Carabao Cup taking place the week beginning Monday, August 7.