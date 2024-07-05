Leeds United given €2.5m transfer go-ahead as European club invite defender interest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news

The summer transfer window is up and running and Leeds United are starting to make moves in the market. The Whites have secured the permanent addition of Joe Rodon, while a number of exits have been sanctioned by the club, with Sam Greenwood's loan move to Preston North End being the latest.

He joins Jack Harrison, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins in leaving the club on loan, while Archie Gray, Marc Roca and Jamie Shackleton have moved on permanently. Leeds aren't looking to sell any more players despite mounting interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto and they'll be pushing to add a more fresh faces to Daniel Farke's ranks over the coming weeks. Here's a round-up of the latest Whites news.

Leeds given transfer go-ahead

Gent are keen to offload Leeds United linked-defender Jordan Torunarigha this summer, according to reports. Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has that story with the club said to be planning for the Nigeria international's exit as outfits show their interest in taking him this summer.

The report adds that Gent know they must sell players in order to bring in fresh faces this summer with Torunarigha one of several on their transfer list. The former German youth international has been with Gent since 2022, but with just one more year left on his contract, he could be available for as little as €2.5 million this summer.

The centre-back, who can also play left-back, made 44 appearances in all competitions for the club last season and his performances are said to have alerted Leeds as they hunt for a bargain. However, they have competition for his signing with Crystal Palace also linked while Sky Deutschland are reporting that Stuttgart have been in talks with Torunarigha's representatives.

Norris on Gray

Former Leeds United man David Norris is tipping Archie Gray to 'progress well' following his switch to Tottenham Hotspur. The youngster made the £40m move on Tuesday, bringing an end to his Leeds career after a spectacular breakthrough season.

However, he is expected to be part of Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans at Tottenham and he'll be looking forward to testing himself at the highest level.

“I’m surprised," Norris told MOT Leeds News. I thought he’d stay one more season, but it’s a massive move and one he can’t really say no to. He’d maybe have regretted it if he didn’t take the opportunity.

“I know Leeds had to raise a certain amount by the end of June, but I envisaged some of the other players like Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto leaving first.