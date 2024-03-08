Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening as they look to continue their unbeaten run in the Championship. The Whites have won 10 of their last 11 games in the second tier and they know a win over the Owls would be enough to see them move back into the automatic promotion spots.

It's a fixture that promises to have big implications at both ends of the table, of course, and ahead of the clash the Yorkshire Evening Post have taken a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Osayi-Samuel 'a good option'

Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes the Whites should pursue a move for Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, should they need to replace either Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto. Leeds have been linked with a move for the Fenerbahce wide man in the Turkish media alongside Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Wolves.

The Nigeria international came through the ranks at Blackpool before spending three and half years at QPR and Palmer believes he might be one player worth keeping an eye on.

"With the futures of Summerville and Gnonto unclear at this moment in time, even if they get back to the Premier League there may be big offers for the pair, and Leeds may be forced to sell one or both," he told Football League World.

"Bright Osayi-Samuel could be a good option, he can operate on both flanks and is very capable in the Championship, as was proven before. He's done very well at Fenerbahce, and Leeds are keeping tabs on him, so it'll be interesting to see.

"At the moment, Leeds are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League, and should they get there, they will have a lot of work to do. If they don't? Summerville and Gnonto will leave, and Osayi-Samuel would be a good option for them in the Championship next season."

Summerville urged to stay

Speaking of Summerville, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes he's the man Leeds United should be looking to build their team around next season, should they win promotion to the top flight. The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Elland Road already, with Chelsea one club said to be considering a summer move.

But Goodman believes he would be best served remaining at Leeds a while longer as he continues to build his reputation and hone his skills in the game.

“I think he would be better off sticking with Leeds," the Leeds-born pundit told Football League World. "I’ve got no doubt that if and when Leeds get promoted they’ll build a team around him.