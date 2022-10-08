Leeds United given chance for huge Premier League leap and boost over rivals before Palace trip

The Whites began the weekend in 12th place and only dropped one place in the table through Saturday’s games as AFC Bournemouth recorded a 2-1 triumph at home to second-bottom Leicester City.

Victory against the Foxes sent the newly-promoted Cherries rocketing up to eighth place and also above Brentford who now sit 12th after being walloped 5-1 at Newcastle United.

Leeds, though, could send themselves up six places to seventh with a victory at Crystal Palace and above arch rivals Manchester United given the Whites goal difference of zero.

OPPORTUNITY: For a big rise up the Premier League table for Leeds United, above, at Crystal Palace. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

The seventh-placed Red Devils have played the same amount of games as Leeds but have a minus three goal difference ahead of their clash at 11th-placed Everton on Sunday night (7pm).

The Toffees are one point above Leeds but having played one game more.

Liverpool are tenth and one point above the Whites but on the same amount of games played and Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm).

Fulham are ninth and two points ahead of Leeds but having played a game more and the Cottagers visit West Ham United at the same time as Leeds face Palace (2pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad