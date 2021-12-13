Leeds United given bumper ticket allocation for FA Cup clash at West Ham
Leeds United have been given a bumper allocation of tickets for January's third round FA Cup tie at West Ham United.
The Whites will face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday, January 9 and Leeds have been handed 8,900 tickets for the 2.15pm kick-off which is also being screened live on ITV1.
Tickets will go on sale online from 1pm on Wednesday and full details of how they can be obtained can be found HERE
Marcelo Bielsa's side face trips to West Ham two weekends in a row as the Premier League clash at the London Stadium takes place the following Sunday - January 16 - this time in a 2pm kick-off
