Leeds United given bumper ticket allocation for FA Cup clash at West Ham

The Whites will face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday, January 9 and Leeds have been handed 8,900 tickets for the 2.15pm kick-off which is also being screened live on ITV1.

Tickets will go on sale online from 1pm on Wednesday and full details of how they can be obtained can be found HERE

Marcelo Bielsa's side face trips to West Ham two weekends in a row as the Premier League clash at the London Stadium takes place the following Sunday - January 16 - this time in a 2pm kick-off

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIG ALLOACTION: Of Leeds United tickets for the third round FA Cup clash against West Ham at the London Stadium, above. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.