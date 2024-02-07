Leeds United given another FA Cup windfall as total keeps rising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will have earned £405,000 from this year's FA Cup regardless of their result in the fifth round of the competition. The Whites sealed their spot in the last 16 on Tuesday night as they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in extra time at Home Park.

The win sets up an away tie against either Aston Villa or Chelsea in the next round, with the two sides meeting in a replay at Villa Park on Wednesday evening to decide who will progress.

Of course, given their Championship status, Leeds will be considered underdogs for their fifth round clash regardless of who they meet but they'll certainly fancy their chances of causing an upset after going eight games unbeaten in 2024. Should they pull off a shock and dump out Premier League opposition later this month, Leeds will be awarded £225,000 in prize money by the FA.

However, even if Daniel Farke's side are knocked out of the competition, they will still have picked up a significant amount of money as a result of this season's cup run. The Whites collected £105,000 for their routine third round win over Peterborough United last month and the win over Plymouth saw them add another £120,000 to their winnings. That replay against the Pilgrims was shown live on BBC One, of course, meaning both Leeds and Plymouth were given £55,000 as a live broadcast fee, in addition to the payment they received from the competition's prize fund.

And, with their fifth round clash due to be shown on ITV 4 on Wednesday, February 28, Leeds stand to pocket another payment. This time, the broadcast fee stands at a guaranteed £125,000, pushing Leeds' earnings to £405,000 before they even kick-off their fifth round tie. Of course, that total will become £630,000 should they progress to the quarter-finals and from there, the club have the opportunity to push their earnings into seven figures.