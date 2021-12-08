What do you buy for the Leeds United fan who has it all? Perhaps they're already kitted out from head to toe, lilac jersey included?

Christmas shopping can be a right headache at the best of times and it makes life even harder if your fanatical football family already have all the gear.

Here we’ve assembled some of the most eye-catching gifts available online to help you make the Leeds fans you love smile on Christmas day.

With gifts to drink, to wear, to place your beer on or hang in your downstairs toilet - there's something for everyone.

1. El Loco Gnome - £24.99 The ultimate tribute to the legendary Leeds United coach, this Marcelo Bielsa statue will survive the elements in your back garden but also looks great in your office or living room. Available to buy at www.ellocognome.co.uk/ Photo: El Loco Gnome Photo Sales

2. Leeds United tube stop map - £25 With each line on this iconic map representing a period of the Whites' decorated history, this eye-catching print is a colourful way to remember some of the club's proudest moments. Available to buy at www.etsy.com/uk/listing/559799155/the-leeds-united-tube-map/ Photo: Mike Cochrane Photo Sales

3. Leeds United beer mats - £12.95 for nine Perfect for matchdays in front of the telly, these unique beer mats celebrate some of Leeds' legendary players and managers from across the club's history. Available to buy at www.bootandballprints.com/collections/beer-mats/products/leeds-beer-mats/ Photo: Boot & Ball Photo Sales

4. Marcelo Bielsa socks - £9.99 You'll be sure to turn heads with these striking socks featuring El Loco and his favourite blue bucket. Available to buy at https://sockcouncil.com/product/el-loco-socks/ Photo: BSFC Limited Photo Sales