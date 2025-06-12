Submitted

Leeds United's Elland Road ground beckons for a group of weary supporters undertaking a brutal challenge for charity.

The Gary Speed Walk, organised by The Square Ball for the third year in four, attracted a group of more than 70 Leeds fans and a Newcastle United supporter in an attempt to walk 120 miles and raise £50,000 for mental health charity Andy's Man Club.

The walkers set out from Newcastle United's St James' Park on Monday and they will arrive at Elland Road on Friday to a welcome reception laid on by Leeds United.

Those taking part are now well and truly in the suffering period of the week, having completed a gruelling 28-mile section on Wednesday and followed it with 26 miles on Thursday as they made their way to Harrogate. Day five will see them stop at the home of a Whites supporter, Tinshill Social Club and the Gary Speed mural before the final destination in LS11.

Several of the walkers have given their accounts to the YEP this week as the journey has made its way towards Leeds, explaining why they are involved and just how hard it has been, as some of their number have had to drop out due to injuries.

Chris McMenamy

"Today has been predictably tough. I think obviously, for people who've done it in the past, they probably expected it to be difficult, but it's even harder knowing we're definitely going to cross the 92-mile threshold, hitting 98 by the end of today, and still not be done. But I think it's all about getting to the end of today and still being in one piece, because tomorrow will just be pure adrenaline and vibes. The vibes were a little bit more subdued today by the time we got to lunch in Boroughbridge Social Club. I think quite a few people were feeling a little bit sorry for themselves and we'd lost a couple overnight.

I know personally, the group of four that I walk with - which is Rob, Steve, myself and Luke - we lost Luke to injury, to pretty gruesome infected blisters. He woke up in the middle of the night with blood on his bed, which must have been something.

I probably spent quite a bit of today just reminding myself that it's not for me, that it's for Gary Speed, Andy's Man Club and it's for every single person that the money that we're going to raise is going to help. It doesn't matter how much pain any of us are in or the blisters that are popping, it's just about being able to help people. I think that's something that we're going to achieve.

My outlook for the next couple of hours is just getting to Harrogate, getting into the room, putting my feet up against the wall, lying on my back, which I think is a fireman's trick but it definitely helps get the get the blood circulation improving again, and just getting ready to go for day five.

Tomorrow will certainly not be a breeze, but it'll be a little bit better heading towards Leeds, heading towards familiar territory. Even today we're starting to see the Leeds salutes coming from cars and vans. We had a lovely lady, a mother and daughter heading into Boroughbridge offering us ice lollies. People have been very good to us."

Mark and Hannah Green

"It’s not an easy thing to talk about, mental health. We’ve struggled on and off over the years. The entire problem with mental health is that it’s private, individual, and lonely, isn’t it? When you’re walking and you pick up an injury, it’s visible. If your head hurts, it’s not always obvious, even to people who have known you for years. This is why the work Andy’s Man Club do is so important.

The other element is time. A 26-mile walk is different for everyone. Whether it takes you nine hours, or 12 though, it’s the same journey and it’s still as hard. At times it feels never ending, but when you finally reach the premier inn and have a cold beer in hand you know you can rest up for the night. If you’re struggling, just remember you’re not alone, there are others on the same path with you.

We have met some lifelong friends traipsing through who knows where. The bond you build when in pain, not sure if you can do this, it’s strong. The support and kindness you receive from the team helping you, fellow walkers and general public you meet is amazing. Every day there’s many a moment that gives you a boost and reminds you to keep on going."