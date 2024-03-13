Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Sports' request to move Blackburn's visit to Elland Road has been granted as Leeds are faced with yet another early kick-off next month.

Whites boss Daniel Farke complained over the scheduling of his side's trip to Huddersfield Town earlier this month, a fixture which was also televised live on Sky in the United Kingdom. No sooner had Leeds returned home from their FA Cup exit to Chelsea in midweek, were they forced to prepare for the visit to the John Smith's Stadium at lunchtime the following Saturday.

Farke was vocal in his plea for broadcasters to consider the strain on players and fans whose matchday schedules are subsequently affected by amended kick-off times, describing the scheduling of four games in ten days as 'crazy'.

"I am never too concerned about this topic and I know it’s a difficult topic and we all benefit from TV companies who bring much money on the table and we have to take this into account.

"But sometimes, there’s a topic where enough is enough and I feel like this when I feel about what happens after the Chelsea game and around it.

"It’s crazy, but it is [TV games] good as this club and team is attractive. But normally, it should also be in the sense of fair play.

This time around, Leeds' original 3pm tie against Blackburn has been brought forward by two-and-a-half hours and will now get underway at 12:30pm.

Leeds' game away to Coventry City on April 6 will be followed up by a visit from Sunderland on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:45pm. Then, four days later, the Whites host Blackburn on Saturday, April 13 at the new kick-off time.

This means that in the opening 13 days of April, Leeds will have played four times, including the April 1 fixture at home to Hull City.

Fortunately, Leeds do not have to travel far during this congested period although Farke is unlikely to be pleased with the latest development given his previous comments.

"This is the crunch time period of the season. I’d never complain if it was the same for all teams.

"We always have mental health awareness and have these nice little coloured stickers for the well-being and the health of players, coaches and staff members.