The game at Hednesford Town’s Keys Park has been postponed due to an ‘unplayable pitch’ following last weekend’s snowfall across the United Kingdom.

A pitch inspection was conducted at midday on Monday whereupon the surface was determined not suitable, meaning Leeds will be forced to watch teams below them in the chase for automatic promotion play before their next opportunity – at home to Sunderland U21s at Elland Road this coming Sunday.

Nottingham Forest in second and Southampton in third place are hot on the heels of Paco Gallardo’s free-scoring 21s, who have won three games in succession after a mid-season wobble.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the corner flag during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The youngsters have just four matches remaining in Premier League 2 this season, although failure to secure the Division 2 title will mean Leeds drop into the play-offs and be obligated to play a minimum of two further matches, with the possibility of a third to decide which team claims the second available promotion place.

Despite Forest and Southampton playing before Leeds’ next fixture this weekend, it is highly unlikely the Whites will be leapfrogged in the table, due to superior goal difference. Forest would need to beat Newcastle’s 21s by eight clear goals to go above Gallardo’s men. Similarly, Southampton are five points adrift of top spot as it stands, therefore cannot mathematically go level with Leeds before Sunderland’s visit to LS11 on Sunday.

