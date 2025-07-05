Leeds United have already made three summer signings - and Artificial Intelligence believes five new recruits will go into the club’s first choice XI for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams promoted to the country’s top flight have all gone straight back down.

The club’s summer recruitment is likely to be key to United’s prospects of staying up and Leeds have already made three signings in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

But Artificial Intelligence thinks more signings that will go straight into the first choice XI will be on their way.

We asked Google’s AI tool of Google Gemini for its idea of Leeds United’s XI after the summer transfer window and this is what it came up with and why.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Explanation: Despite some reported interest in other goalkeepers, Meslier remains the likely starter unless a significant upgrade is brought in. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Explanation: Predicted by AI to remain a key player after a strong first season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jaka Bijol Explanation: New signing, expected to be a key player. | LUFC Photo Sales