Leeds United sign Gabriel Gudmundsson & midfielder as new striker also starts in 2025-26 XI according to AI

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 17:10 BST

A look at how AI technology believes Leeds United could line up next season.

Leeds United have already made three summer signings - and Artificial Intelligence believes five new recruits will go into the club’s first choice XI for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams promoted to the country’s top flight have all gone straight back down.

The club’s summer recruitment is likely to be key to United’s prospects of staying up and Leeds have already made three signings in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

But Artificial Intelligence thinks more signings that will go straight into the first choice XI will be on their way.

We asked Google’s AI tool of Google Gemini for its idea of Leeds United’s XI after the summer transfer window and this is what it came up with and why.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Explanation: Despite some reported interest in other goalkeepers, Meslier remains the likely starter unless a significant upgrade is brought in. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Explanation: Predicted by AI to remain a key player after a strong first season. | Getty Images

3. CB: Jaka Bijol

Explanation: New signing, expected to be a key player. | LUFC

4. CB: Sebastiaan Bornauw

Explanation: New signing, adding physicality and experience. | LUFC

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Explanation: If the transfer goes through, he's a strong candidate to replace Junior Firpo. | AFP via Getty Images

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Explanation: Crucial player for Farke. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

