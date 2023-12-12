The Leeds team news is in for Tuesday night's clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United's team for Tuesday night's Championship clash at Sunderland features a full Whites debut and a pair returning as boss Daniel Farke makes his big left back call.

Regular starting left back Sam Byram was forced off in the 70th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers and is now facing around three weeks out with a hamstring strain.

Byram was replaced by Tottenham Hotspur loanee right back Djed Spence at Blackburn as Spence played on the opposite side of defence in bagging his first minutes since returning from a knee injury.

Three days later, summer signing Spence now finally makes his first start for Leeds, the right-back's full Whites debut being the only change to the side.

Jamie Shackleton (glute) has joined Junior Firpo (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) on the injured list whilst Ian Poveda is away on international duty with Colombia.

Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling were both absent from the Whites matchday squad at Blackburn, Bamford having been unwell and Ayling having reported light knee problems in training last week.

But both players are now back with the squad and on the bench which again features 20-year-old forward Mateo Joseph. Ayling and Bamford effectively replace the injured Shackleton and the starting Spence on the bench.

Caretaker Sunderland boss Mike Dodds has made three changes to his Black Cats side for whom ex-Whites pair Jack Clarke and Niall Huggins again start. Jenson Seelt, Alex Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba all come into the side as Pierre Ekwah, Patrick Roberts and Adil Aouchiche drop to the bench.

Sunderland: Patterson, Huggins, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume, Neil, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Bellingham. Subs: Bishop, Roberts, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Triantis, Ekwah, Dack.