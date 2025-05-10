Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds full-back has made a declaration about his future.

Leeds United full-back Sam Byram has made an honest declaration about his future with a message to boss Daniel Farke.

Former Whites youngster Byram re-joined Leeds in August 2023 to link back up with Farke who had managed the full-back at former club Norwich City.

Speaking this week in an interview with The Athletic, Byram has admitted that Farke saved his career as he joined Leeds on the back of well documented injury troubles.

Byram - who re-joined Leeds on a one-year deal - then had his contract extended by a further year last summer which means his current deal is now about to expire.

The full-back admits he would now love to further extend his stay but vowed that his feeling for the club will never change regardless of the next decision.

Speaking in his interview with The Athletic, Byram said: “We’ve been working as a team to achieve promotion.

“That’s been the key focus. I’ve not hidden my love for the club and I’d love to stay next year. They know that.

“Now we’ve achieved the final target, I’m sure they’ll speak as a team, investors, everyone, and make a plan for the future.

"Hopefully, I’m part of that, and, if not, I’ll watch on and always be a supporter.”

Of Farke, Byram admitted: “I’ve not said it to him, but he’s probably saved my career in a way.

“The last year at Norwich and over a few seasons there, I’d had an incredible amount of injuries. For him to give me a chance to come back and be involved in something like this, I’ll never be able to repay him. For me to be back at my boyhood club and be able to play and be involved, it’s amazing.”