Leeds United full-back Bryce Hosannah joins National League side Wrexham
Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah has joined National League outfit Wrexham on a permanent basis.
The 22-year-old full-back has suffered a torrid time with injuries at Elland Road, which has seen his progression halted in West Yorkshire.
Hosannah initially linked up with the Whites in the summer of 2017 as an academy signing from Crystal Palace - starring for the club's Under-23s outfit.
After battling back from injury he spent time on loan with Bradford City in League Two last season but saw more time in the treatment room end his season early.
Hosannah was limited to just 11 appearances for the Bantams overall.
The defender has now made the move to Wales permanently in a bid to kick-start his senior career with Wrexham in the top division of non-league football.