Leeds United full-back Bryce Hosannah joins National League side Wrexham

Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah has joined National League outfit Wrexham on a permanent basis.

By Joe Urquhart
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:00 pm
Bradford City's Bryce Hosannah (centre) takes on Tonbridge Angels' Kristian Campbell during the FA Cup first round match at Longmead Stadium, Tonbridge. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 7, 2020.

The 22-year-old full-back has suffered a torrid time with injuries at Elland Road, which has seen his progression halted in West Yorkshire.

Hosannah initially linked up with the Whites in the summer of 2017 as an academy signing from Crystal Palace - starring for the club's Under-23s outfit.

After battling back from injury he spent time on loan with Bradford City in League Two last season but saw more time in the treatment room end his season early.

Hosannah was limited to just 11 appearances for the Bantams overall.

The defender has now made the move to Wales permanently in a bid to kick-start his senior career with Wrexham in the top division of non-league football.