Fulham will provide Leeds United’s next opponents after the international break in a clash for which three men are doubtful but a star Whites man is expected to return.
Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the September internationals with a goalless draw at home to Newcastle United which took their early season Premier League tally to four points from three games played.
Fulham, meanwhile suffered a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the last game of last month and Marco Silva’s Cottagers are still seeking their first win of the new campaign, the club sitting third bottom on two points.
The Whites and Cottagers are both expected to be among the teams fighting for survival in the bottom half meaning next weekend’s contest could prove especially important.
Here, we run through the early injury news from both sides ahead of next Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Craven Cottage.
1. BACK: Noah Okafor
£18m summer Whites signing Okafor was a doubt for the Newcastle United clash in the last game before the international break due to groin problems experienced on the back of his full debut in the midweek cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday. Okafor, though, returned to make the bench and was an unused substitute in the goalless draw. Expected to now be fully back in the mix. | Getty Images
2. BACK: Harry Wilson
Fulham's deadline day Whites target Wilson suffered a foot injury in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City at the end of the month and was taken off in the 64th minute. Wilson, though, returned to the bench for the Premier League clash at Chelsea in the last game before the international break and came on with 30 minutes left. The playmaker also started for Wales in Thursday afternoon's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan. | Getty Images
3. BACK: Antonee Robinson
Fulham left back Robinson missed the start of the season having had knee surgery in May but the 28-year-old returned with minutes from the bench in the Premier League clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea before the international break. | Getty Images
4. BACK: Timothy Castagne
Fulham boss Marco Silva reported that the club's Belgian international full-back Castagne suffered a knock in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City that he hinted might be a more serious one, Castagne taken off in the 70th minute. The Belgian, though, went straight back into the starting line up for the final Premier League before the international break at Chelsea and played an hour of the 2-0 defeat. | Adam Davy/PA Wire
5. BACK: Ryan Sessegnon
Versatile Fulham wide man Sessegnon missed the Premier League opener against Brighton after suffering a minor injury in the pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt but the 25-year-old has since started his side's last three games. | Getty Images
6. BACK: Gabriel Gudmundsson
Impressive new first choice Leeds left back Gudmundsson limped off injured towards the closing stages of the goalless draw against Newcastle United but still flew out for international duty with Sweden and said he was ready again to play a full 90 minutes. “I got a knock early on" he said. "I tried to fight my way through the match but it got a bit heavy at the end. Now I feel good. I am fully ready and have 90 minutes in me if needed against Slovenia.” | Getty Images