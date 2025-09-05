6 . BACK: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Impressive new first choice Leeds left back Gudmundsson limped off injured towards the closing stages of the goalless draw against Newcastle United but still flew out for international duty with Sweden and said he was ready again to play a full 90 minutes. “I got a knock early on" he said. "I tried to fight my way through the match but it got a bit heavy at the end. Now I feel good. I am fully ready and have 90 minutes in me if needed against Slovenia.” | Getty Images