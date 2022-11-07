Leeds United made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a stunning 4-3 victory over Bournemouth this weekend.

The Whites had to battle back from a 3-1 deficit, and once again had Crysencio Summerville to thank as the young attacker found a late winner at Elland Road. The result means that Jesse Marsch’s side move up to 12th in the table, with 15 points from 13 matches.

Next up for Leeds is a Carabao Cup clash with Wolves on Wednesday evening, but before then, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to get through. Check out the latest below...

Leeds United could ‘definitely’ have an interest in signing Rennes defender Christopher Wooh after the World Cup if the centre-back impresses for Cameroon, according to Ed Aarons. He said: “There are quite a few teams that could do with a defender like him. I mean, Leeds definitely springs to mind. Leicester, as well.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United will be running to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk over the coming months, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. He said: “For sure they’re in there. It’s going to be very hard, I think, for Newcastle to persuade Mudryk to move to St. James’ Park. I’m sure Mudryk will be looking to join one of Europe’s elite clubs right now with the form that he’s shown for Shakhtar, especially in the Champions League this season. So, he’s not going to be short of takers, you’ve got the likes of Arsenal and other clubs in the Premier League as well as clubs across Europe who I’m sure are interested in Mudryk.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of Birmingham City midfielder George Hall. Leeds United have a “prolonged” interest in the youngster and are understood to be at the “front of the pack” for his signature. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are keen on Moises Caicedo and are now understood to have held talks to beat Newcastle United to the signing of the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder. The 21-year-old is understood to be valued at around £85 million. (The Sunday Mirror - print edition)

Tottenham are “back in the picture” to sign Atletico Madrid wing-back Yannick Carrasco during the January transfer window. Atletico’s sudden exit from the Champions League means that the Spanish giants could now be willing to cash in on the player, with Spurs having previously shown an interest over the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Advertisement Hide Ad