A look at some of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The Leeds United summer transfer window rumour mill is in full swing and the Whites are beginning to be linked to an army of players. The Whites won't be able to spend as freely as they would like this summer and it seems some difficult decisions will have to be made as the window progresses.

It seems as though United are on the verge of green lighting exits for Marc Roca and Jack Harrison, but several key members of the first-team have also been linked away with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray attracting interest. It remains to be seen if any of those will leave but fresh faces will arrive before the deadline with Daniel Farke no doubt keen to add to his group.

Here, the Yorkshire Evening Post provides a round-up of some of the latest Leeds United news.

Free agent deal ruled out

Leeds United will not be signing Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid on a free transfer this summer. That's according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who expects the Jamaica international to stay in the Premier League.

Decordova-Reid is coming to the end of his Fulham contract and unless something changes he will become a free agent on July 1. Leeds were one of the clubs said to be monitoring his situation at Craven Cottage ahead of potentially making a move to bag the 31-year-old, who scored six goals in 33 Premier League games last time around.

Bailey expects a top flight club to swoop for Decordova-Reid, though, with the transfer specialist instead suggesting that Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United could be one Leeds are chasing. Jebbison is coming to the end of his deal at Bramall Lane and while the South Yorkshire club have opened negotiations with him, Leeds could make an approach next month.

McCoist verdict

Ally McCoist is backing Leeds United to bounce back from their Wembley heartbreak by winning promotion at the second time of asking. The Whites came agonisingly close to regaining a spot in the Premier League last time around but McCoist thinks it could be a case of second time's the charm for Daniel Farke and his squad.

"I’d firstly go with Leeds," he told Football League World. "I think they’ll kick on from the disappointment of the play-off final defeat. They could easily drop off, but I don’t think they will – their support won’t allow it. I can see them getting promoted.

"I don’t see Sheffield United coming back up, but I would love to see Luton Town get promoted again. I know they got relegated, but out of the clubs that went down last season, I thought they were the ones that gave it a real go.

"Burnley and Sheffield United never really got going, but every time teams would face Luton, they’d know they were in a game. If they can keep that spirit and that siege mentality that they’ve got at home, I think they can go up as well. I’d love to see them do it – I know they went down last year, but I enjoyed the level of performances.