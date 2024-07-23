Leeds United free agent move stalls as manager reveals club and player 'not matched'
Poveda and the Owls are said to be at an impasse with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl stating the two parties are 'not matched'.
Wednesday have been keen to recruit the Colombia international who spent the past four-and-a-half years as a peripheral figure at Elland Road following a transfer from Manchester City's youth setup.
However, Wednesday and the player's representatives are yet to reach an agreement which will see Poveda return to Hillsborough on a permanent deal.
Leeds were open to letting Poveda leave for good back in January, but instead a loan move was sanctioned and Poveda saw out his United contract in the blue-and-white of Wednesday.
“On the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side,” Röhl told the Sheffield Star.
“There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”
Poveda made 30 appearances for Leeds during his time at Elland Road, registering one assist. In that time, he has been on loan with Wednesday, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.
