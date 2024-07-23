Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is yet to find a new club for the 2024/25 campaign following a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of last season.

Poveda and the Owls are said to be at an impasse with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl stating the two parties are 'not matched'.

Wednesday have been keen to recruit the Colombia international who spent the past four-and-a-half years as a peripheral figure at Elland Road following a transfer from Manchester City's youth setup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Wednesday and the player's representatives are yet to reach an agreement which will see Poveda return to Hillsborough on a permanent deal.

Leeds were open to letting Poveda leave for good back in January, but instead a loan move was sanctioned and Poveda saw out his United contract in the blue-and-white of Wednesday.

“On the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side,” Röhl told the Sheffield Star.

“There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”