Wales take on Belarus in Kazan on Sunday, September 5, four days after an international friendly against Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday, September 1.

However, Roberts, Ethan Ampadu and Brandon Cooper will be unable to travel to Kazan as they were unable to get their Russian visa approved in time to travel to Finland.

The trio will travel back to Cardiff to prepare for next month's second World Cup qualifier against Estonia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, September 8.

VISA ISSUE: For Leeds United's Wales international forward Tyler Roberts. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

