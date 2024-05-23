Leeds United forward suffers squad disappointment on eve of play-off final as deadline missed
Gli Azzurri manager has selected his initial squad which will be trimmed to 26 ahead of the tournament’s opener on June 14.
Gnonto has been in and out of Italy’s senior setup since making his debut two summers ago, becoming the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the process.
Since Roberto Mancini’s exit as national team boss, Gnonto has seen his involvement with the main group diminish, featuring predominantly with the Under-21s, for whom he remains eligible and influential.
Spalletti has chosen Federico Chiesa, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca and Mattia Zacagni as the attacking options in his initial squad, all of whom play in the top flight in their respective leagues.
Gnonto has come into form during the second half of the season for Leeds and could yet have a major role to play in the club’s promotion back to the Premier League this Sunday. The 20-year-old is expected to start for Daniel Farke’s side at Wembley as United take on Southampton.
