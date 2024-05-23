Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has not been named in Italy boss Luciano Spalletti’s 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Gli Azzurri manager has selected his initial squad which will be trimmed to 26 ahead of the tournament’s opener on June 14.

Gnonto has been in and out of Italy’s senior setup since making his debut two summers ago, becoming the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the process.

Since Roberto Mancini’s exit as national team boss, Gnonto has seen his involvement with the main group diminish, featuring predominantly with the Under-21s, for whom he remains eligible and influential.

Spalletti has chosen Federico Chiesa, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca and Mattia Zacagni as the attacking options in his initial squad, all of whom play in the top flight in their respective leagues.