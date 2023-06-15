The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and has one year remaining on his existing Leeds contract. However, with a squad reshuffle planned over the summer at Thorp Arch, Roberts has reportedly been identified as a player surplus to requirements.

Ex-West Bromwich Albion youngster Roberts made his last appearance for the Whites in March 2022 after featuring over 100 times under previous head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are expected to recoup a small fee for the versatile attacker, who can operate in attacking midfield or up front. The Welshman scored four times during his loan spell at Loftus Road during 2022/23 but returned to Leeds prematurely after sustaining an injury during the latter part of the season.

Tyler Roberts is close to joining Birmingham City on a permanent transfer (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)