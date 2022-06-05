Leeds United forward plays leading role in Madagascar comeback

Whites winger Helder Costa has switched international allegiances from Portugal to Angola, the 28-year-old now representing the country of his birth.
Costa set up the equalising goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory at home to Central African Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the forward again started Sunday's AFCON qualifier in Madagascar, leading the line upfront.
Angola fell 1-0 behind in the 36th minute but Costa's side levelled through a Gelson Dala header seven minutes later as part of a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Costa had several attempts on goal that were saved and also set up a good chance after the break.
The winger spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Valencia.