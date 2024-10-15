Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto donned the armband for Italy's Under-21 side on Tuesday evening as Gli Azzurrini were held to a 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italy secured their place at next summer's U21 European Championships in Slovakia going unbeaten throughout the ten-match group stage, finishing top of Group A with six wins and four draws.

Leeds forward Gnonto played a major part in their final qualification match, which decided their fate as group winners, against the Republic of Ireland. Twenty-three minutes into the contest, held at Stadio Nereo Rocco in Trieste, Gnonto made a trademark run down the right flank, cutting the ball back into the penalty area where Chelsea's Cesare Casadei picked up possession and applied the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, shortly before half-time, Italy U21 skipper Gnonto stepped up to take a penalty which would have all but ended Ireland's hopes of automatic qualification for next summer's competition. However, the Leeds winger blasted his spot-kick over the crossbar.

During the second half, Ireland equalised through Andrew Moran and held out for a 1-1 draw. Gnonto, meanwhile, was substituted on 79 minutes. The final scoreline meant Italy qualify for the 2025 UEFA Under-21 Euros, which could pit Gnonto against Leeds teammate Mateo Joseph, whose qualification with Spain was already assured prior to this month's international break.

Gnonto has scored two and assisted four goals for Leeds this season, in addition to two assists for Italy's U21 side, which has caught the attention of senior Azzurri boss Luciano Spalletti.