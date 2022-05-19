Leeds United forward gets international call in pursuit of Qatar World Cup place

Rob Page's side will host either Scotland or Ukraine in a World Cup qualifying play-off final on Sunday, June 5 and James features among a 27-man squad named for the qualifier and also June's four Nations League games.

The Dragons face five games in June, beginning with their Nations League opener in Poland on Wednesday, June 1.

Following the World Cup play-off match, Wales then face two Nations League home games against Netherlands on Wednesday, June 8 and Belgium on Saturday, June 11 before an away clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 14.

BUSY JUNE: For Leeds United's Dan James, above, with Wales. Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images.