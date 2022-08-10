Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several of Leeds United’s loanees have been in action during the First Round of the Carabao Cup, but none made more of an impression than 23-year-old Tyler Roberts for Queens Park Rangers.

Brought on at the hour mark in QPR’s eventual defeat to Charlton Athletic, Roberts took just 19 minutes before finding the back of the net with a strike from outside the box.

Picking up possession in Charlton’s half, Roberts drove forward and fashioned a shooting opportunity from 20 yards before firing into the top, right-hand corner of the net.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In doing so, he ended an eight-month drought in front of goal, with his last strike coming against Brentford in Leeds’ 2-2 draw back in December of last year.

Unfortunately for Roberts, the Addicks equalised late on at The Valley meaning the game went straight to penalty kicks.

QPR’s Stefan Johansen missed his side’s first spot-kick, but Roberts stepped up as taker number two and converted, however it was not enough to secure passage to the Second Round of the competition as Charlton were faultless in the shoot-out.

Needless to say, Roberts has got off to the perfect start on his loan spell after a brief period on the sidelines with an injury.

Tyler Roberts of QPR celebrates scoring to make it 1-0during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at The Valley (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Lewis Bate – currently on loan at Oxford United – started as the U’s progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Bate played just over an hour as Oxford came from behind to level proceedings with Championship side Swansea City, before defeating the Welshmen on penalties.