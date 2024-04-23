Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James sustained the injury during the second half of Leeds’ 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night and received treatment on the pitch at full-time having struggled through the final few minutes clutching his side.

A scan revealed the Welsh international has suffered a costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear which will keep him out of contention for this weekend’s trip to QPR at the very least.

Given there could be just one more Championship fixture to play this season, if Leeds defeat the R’s, pick up a good result against Southampton on the final day and other scores go their way, James may have played his final minutes of the campaign, although Leeds have expressed the club’s medical staff will continue to assess James’ condition in the coming days to determine the 26-year-old’s progress.

James has scored 13 goals in 40 league appearances this season and registered a further eight assists across all competitions. He is the Whites’ second-top goalscorer behind Crysencio Summerville whose 30 goal involvements (20 goals; 10 assists) is among the most in the Football League.