All the latest Leeds United news as the transfer window gathers pace

The Championship season is just over two weeks away and Leeds United are away in Germany working hard to get themselves ready. The Whites have made four signings so far with Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle arriving permanently, while Joe Rothwell has made the loan switch to Elland Road from Bournemouth.

The transfer window will hot up over the next month or so as the deadline edges ever closer and clubs push to do the business they need to while they still can. Leeds will be no different and fans can expect more deals to be done in due course. With that in mind, here's a round-up of some of the latest Leeds transfer news.

McKennie frozen out

Weston McKennie has been told to find a new club or risk spending next season frozen out at Juventus. That's according to Calciomercato, who claim the former Leeds United man rejected the opportunity to join Aston Villa earlier this summer despite not being part of Thiago Motta's plans in Turin.

McKennie was a regular for Juventus last season under Massimiliano Allegri, but the change of head coach has brought a change of stance. The American has returned to Turin to begin training after the Copa America, but he won't travel to Germany with the squad for pre-season and won't be a member of Motta's first-team plans.

McKennie, who endured a nightmare spell with the Whites back in 2023, has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and a move looks likely. However, the report adds the club would be willing to let him go on a free next summer should he fail to secure a move away.

Gerrard eyes Leeds-linked man

Leeds United were linked with a move for Marek Rodak earlier in the summer with the Slovakian being released by Fulham at the end of last season. The reports came while Illan Meslier was being linked to Marseille, something which never materialised into legitimate interest, and while Leeds have signed a goalkeeper in the shape of Alex Cairns, they haven't made a move to sign Rodak.

