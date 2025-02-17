Leeds United's Championship fixture with Sunderland on Monday evening has been subject to a late officiating change as Stuart Attwell replaces Craig Pawson as match referee.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire-based Pawson was initially scheduled to officiate the game, which takes place at Elland Road this evening. However, the official who predominantly referees Premier League matches, has been taken off the fixture and replaced by Attwell.

It follows unconfirmed social media claims that Sheffield-born Pawson may be a supporter of Chris Wilder's Blades, who went top of the Championship table over the weekend with victory against Luton Town. Sheffield United also defeated Middlesbrough last Wednesday, picking up six points since Leeds last played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pawson is understood to live in the Sheffield area, but his allegiances are not known publicly. Due to the title and promotion race at the summit of the Championship table, a decision has been taken by refereeing organisation Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to remove the official from Leeds' encounter with Sunderland this evening. This move could be interpreted as a pre-emptive measure, in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest and subsequent rumour mill narrative given Pawson's Sheffield base.

The 45-year-old has officiated numerous Leeds fixtures in the past, largely without incident, including last season's 3-1 home win over eventual champions Leicester City at Elland Road.

Pawson also took charge of United's 1-0 play-off semi-final first leg victory over Derby County in 2019, as well as a host of Premier League fixtures, including ties against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is not the suggestion Pawson's own leanings - which may be entirely immaterial to the fixture - would somehow compromise the official in carrying out his duty at Elland Road this evening, but that the regularly under-fire PGMOL could perhaps do without further scrutiny from supporters in stadiums and online, if Pawson were required to make a contentious decision affecting the make-up of the Championship's top four this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midlands-based referee Attwell will instead take the fixture following PGMOL's late call. Kick-off is at 8pm.