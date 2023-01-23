The game - originally scheduled to have been played at the Baggies’ home ground The Hawthorns - was moved to nearby Hednesford Town, however weather conditions have meant the fixture is no longer playable and has subsequently been postponed.

Club officials conducted an inspection on Monday morning, several hours before the game’s listed kick-off time of 6pm and decided the surface was unsafe. Leeds are currently 2nd in Premier League 2 Division 2, having been knocked off top spot by Southampton earlier this month.

The young Whites have recorded back-to-back defeats in the league, after going unbeaten in the first nine matches of this season, including last Monday’s loss to West Brom at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Several fixtures across the Football League and non-league fell victim to the icy weather over the weekend, making this evening’s match unlikely to go ahead due to the lack of undersoil heating at Keys Park. A rearranged date for this fixture will be provided in due course.