Leeds United fixture in new year moved with early kick-off time after selection for TV broadcast
Another Leeds United game has been moved.
A Leeds United fixture in the new year has been moved and given an early kick-off time after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Leeds were due to face Championship visitors Preston North End at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 20 but the contest will now take place the following day on Sunday, January 21 with a 12 noon start.
It means both of United's league games against Preston will be shown live on Sky Sports who are also screening the Boxing Day contest at Deepdale which had already been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off.
Broadcast selections have now been confirmed by Sky Sports up until Monday, January 22. United's Championship trip to Cardiff City the previous weekend stays as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 13.