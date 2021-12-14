Leeds United fixture in February moved for live coverage on BT Sport

The fixture at Villa Park was initially scheduled for a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday, February 8 but the game will now take place the following day - on Wednesday, February 9 - with an 8pm kick-off.

The contest will be screened live on BT Sport.

The moving of the fixture comes as part of the Premier League's announcement of the TV fixtures for the first two weeks of February.

MOVED: Leeds United's Premier League clash at Aston Villa, above, now has a new date and kick-off time. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

United's clash at Everton remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 12.

