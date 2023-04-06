Originally scheduled for a standard 3pm kick-off at Elland Road, Leeds will now host Newcastle at the earlier time of 12:30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Broadcaster BT Sport has selected the fixture, which could prove vital in the visitors’ hunt for Champions League football, to be shown live on its channel as the season nears a conclusion.

The Whites host Newcastle on matchweek 36 in the Premier League calendar, a crucial time of the campaign with plenty likely to be riding on results for both teams, especially if Leeds are still caught up in the battle against relegation.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A TV Camera Operator looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Recent results over Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest mean Leeds’ situation is decidedly less precarious than several of the teams below them in the table, however a tricky run of form could very easily plunge Javi Gracia’s men back into the maelstrom at the bottom.