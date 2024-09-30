Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Under-21s host West Bromwich Albion at the same time as the first-team take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Leeds are in the north-east on Friday evening as they look to inflict defeat upon new boss Regis Le Bris' Black Cats.

Sunderland have started the season strongly despite boasting one of the youngest and most-inexperienced squads in the division, sitting second in the table ahead of this week's midweek fixture schedule.

The team have been beaten 3-2 by Plymouth Argyle and 2-1 by Watford already this month, but presided over an impressive start comprised of five wins from their opening seven, and are yet to taste anything other than victory on home turf ahead of Leeds' visit.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Friday evening, at which time Leeds' youngsters will also be in action at York City's LNER Stadium against the Baggies' U21s.

The U21s fixture has been brought forward from Monday, October 7, to 7pm on Friday, October 4 and is likely to mean young central defender James Debayo remains with Daniel Farke's first-team group due to the injury sustained by Ethan Ampadu, Max Wober's absence and the recent adductor issue to Pascal Struijk.

Debayo is still unlikely to feature from the start at Carrow Road tomorrow night, or at the Stadium of Light three days later, but will be needed as defensive cover from the bench.

Young midfielder Charlie Crew could also be needed on standby, therefore unavailable to the 21s, given Ampadu's knee injury and the need for a second central midfielder on the bench in his absence. Ao Tanaka is expected to start in the Welshman's place alongside Ilia Gruev, leaving Joe Rothwell as the club's first-reserve in the middle of the park with Crew as back-up.

The fully-capped Wales international teen is, like Debayo, yet to make his Leeds debut but is expected to do so at some stage over the coming weeks and months.