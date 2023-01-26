Both Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams will undergo late fitness assessments in order to determine their availability for the game against League One opposition.

Cooper missed the FA Cup games against Cardiff City and then the Premier League draw with Brentford due to a knee issue, while Adams was rested for the original Bluebirds tie due to a slight Achillies concern.

Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas will all definitely miss out.

Summerville is working his way back from an ankle problem that was expected to keep him out for around a month. The winger was caught by a heavy challenge in the FA Cup tie at Cardiff, leading Marsch to call for better protection for flair players. Forshaw is recovering from a hip issue that required an injection and a ‘step back’ in training in order to work on strengthening and mobility work. And Dallas is the club’s longest-term absentee having fractured his femur late last season at home to Manchester City. The Northern Ireland international has gone under the knife a number of times in what will be a lengthy rehabilitation phase.

"Adam, Archie are still out but Archie has been active on the pitch,” said Marsch.

"Adam is feeling better. Cree is on the pitch but should be in team training next week and available for next weekend. Stuart is still injured. Coops is a little bit questionable and Tyler Adams is a little bit questionable, it'll be a bit of a matchday decision.”

Marsch believes the pair are not so seriously injured that he should rule them out right now.

INJURY DOUBT - Tyler Adams could miss Leeds United's FA Cup fourth round trip to Accrington Stanley. Pic: Getty

“I just want to see where they're at, I want to give them the chance, I don't think their injuries are so bad, we want to go to Accrington and make sure we go for the victory,” he said.

“We’ve got the chance to push in this tournament and we want to take it totally seriously and put our best foot forward.”

Marsch has revealed there’s a high probability of the club’s record signing Georginio Rutter starting the game on Saturday for what will be his full Leeds debut. Rutter was on the bench against Brentford after a £28m move from Hoffenheim but was not used in the late stages.

Luis Sinisterra, meanwhile, is also expected to feature at the Wham Stadium. He made his long-awaited comeback from a complicated foot injury last weekend against Brentford after spending the best part of three months on the sidelines due to a Lisfranc injury.

"We just had an individual meeting with Luis,” said Marsch.

