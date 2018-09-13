Leeds United: Fit-again Forshaw relishing Millwall comeback if selected

Adam Forshaw admitted that a comeback in front of a sell-out Millwall crowd on Saturday would introduce him to a unique rivalry as he waited for Marcelo Bielsa to end his injury lay-off.

Forshaw is bidding to make Leeds’ squad for the first time this season at the New Den after returning to training from the broken foot which sidelined him in July. The midfielder watched from the stands as Leeds climbed to the top of the Championship table with an unbeaten six-match run last month but he has bolstered Bielsa’s squad in the same week that the United head coach lost £7m striker Patrick Bamford to a serious knee problem.

Gaetano Berardi. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Bamford will miss the next four months with damage to a posterior cruciate ligament, leaving Leeds short of proven competition for Kemar Roofe up front.

The club are not expected to recruit any cover from the clutch of free agents on the market with Bielsa planning to make use of youngsters Tyler Roberts, Ryan Edmondson and Jack Clarke until the turn of the year.

Bielsa has a major doubt over Gaetano Berardi ahead of Millwall owing to the knee injury suffered by the defender in a goalless draw against Middlesbrough two weeks ago but Pablo Hernandez resumed training during the international break after a short absence and Forshaw’s success in returning ahead of schedule is an additional bonus.

Leeds will attempt to crack a run of four straight defeats at Millwall this weekend, a ground where they have endured a particularly poor record during the past decade.

There’s no game like Millwall away but we’ll see. I’m not sure (of being in Bielsa’s squad) and I’m not ruling myself in or out. Adam Forshaw

Millwall announced yesterday that they had sold all remaining tickets for the match.

The experienced Forshaw, who came to Elland Road from Middlesbrough in January, said: “They’re all good games in the Championship, it’s so competitive, but there is that little bit of added extra between the two clubs.

“There’s no game like Millwall away but we’ll see. I’m not sure (of being in Bielsa’s squad) and I’m not ruling myself in or out, I’m just taking it day by day. I’m gaining fitness every day and working hard.”

Forshaw is unlikely to earn more than a place on the bench at Millwall having seen Mateusz Klich step up and replace him with a series of impressive performances over the past month.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich (right).

Klich carried his club form on to the international scene, scoring the equaliser in Poland’s 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night.

Millwall manager Neil Harris and his players, meanwhile, have spent this week talking up United’s visit after losing their last three league matches.

Speaking yesterday, striker Lee Gregory said: “It’s about starting fresh and what a game to come back into. Leeds at home is one that doesn’t get much bigger for Millwall.”