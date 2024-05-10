First teamer starts as Leeds United face Man City in FA Youth Cup final but star too young
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leeds United youngster with experience of the first team squad starts as the Whites under-18s face Manchester City’s under-18s in Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad.
Seventeen-year-old Wales youth international midfielder Charlie Crew has made Daniel Farke’s first team bench on three occasions and under-18s boss Rob Etherington said his participation tonight depended on whether he was needed for Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Norwich City.
Crew, though, starts for the under-18s as they look to win the trophy for the third time in the club’s history.
Leeds United under-18s v Manchester City under-18s: Mahady, Richards, Cresswell, Lopata-White, Toulson, Crew, Chadwick-Chaplin, Vincent, McDonald, Lane, Chambers. Subs: Grainger, Billett, Bird, Pickles, Douglas, Brockie, Brown.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.