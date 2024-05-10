Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United team news is in for Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final.

A Leeds United youngster with experience of the first team squad starts as the Whites under-18s face Manchester City’s under-18s in Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad.

Seventeen-year-old Wales youth international midfielder Charlie Crew has made Daniel Farke’s first team bench on three occasions and under-18s boss Rob Etherington said his participation tonight depended on whether he was needed for Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Norwich City.

Crew, though, starts for the under-18s as they look to win the trophy for the third time in the club’s history.