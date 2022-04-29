Leeds United first team player returns from injury as Whites youngsters face Arsenal

Boss Andy Taylor has made five changes to his Leeds United under-23s side for Friday night's season finale at Arsenal in which first team squad member Jamie Shackleton returns from injury to start.

Shackleton has recently recovered from an Achilles problem and was with Jesse Marsch's first team squad for Monday night's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace but did not make the bench.

The 24-year-old has not featured since coming on as a second-half substitute in February's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur but Shackleton now starts Friday's hugely important game for the 23s against the Gunners.

Keeper Dani Van den Heuvel, Leo Hjelde, Jeremiah Mullen and Stuart McKinstry also all come into the side for the 7pm kick-off at the Emirates Stadium whilst 16-year-old Archie Gray once again starts.

STARTING: Jamie Shackleton for Leeds United's under-23s at Arsenal. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

The young Whites sit third-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table and just one point ahead of the drop zone.

Second-bottom Chelsea also have two games left and the young Blues will take in both of their remaining fixtures after United's campaign is finished.

However, Leeds are just three points behind fifth-bottom Everton who have a minus nine worse goal difference and the young Toffees are away at champions Manchester City tonight in another 7pm kick-off.

United could consequently seal their top-flight status with a victory should Everton get beat although Arsenal are riding high in third place.

Leeds United under-23s v Arsenal: Van den Heuvel, Shackleton, Hjelde, Kenneh, Mullen, Jenkins, McGurk, Bate, Joseph, Gray, McKinstry. Subs: Ombang, Sutcliffe, Ferguson, Miller, Allen.

