Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of Leeds United prospects have earned call-ups for a Scotland Under 19s double-header in Hungary next month.

Neil MacFarlane has selected both Rory Mahady and Sam Chambers for the friendly matches in Debrecen. The young Scots face their hosts first on Thursday October 10 and then again on Sunday October 13, with both fixtures taking place at the DEAC Stadium in Debrecen.

Goalkeeper Mahady turned 18 in August. He made his Scotland Under 19 debut back in 2023 and has won six caps at that age level, the most recent of which came in September’s 2-2 draw with Netherlands. Mahady arrived at Leeds United from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and last year signed a two-year professional contract that runs to 2025. The teen Mahady represented Scotland at this summer’s Under-17 European Championships, saving two penalties in the same game versus France. This season he has started all four of Leeds Under 21s’ Premier League 2 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team-mate Chambers, meanwhile, trained with the Leeds United first team during the summer and travelled to Germany for the pre-season training camp and behind-closed-doors fixtures. Since then he has made the bench once, at Sheffield Wednesday, and played in a pair of Premier League 2 fixtures. Chambers turned 17 in August and has a pair of caps at both Under 16 and Under 17 level for Scotland, but will hope for a first appearance for the Under 19s in October. In March Leeds handed the attacking midfielder a professional deal that runs to the summer of 2026.

The duo and their Leeds team-mates will be in Premier League 2 action again on Sunday when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur at 12pm. Their next ‘home’ game comes at York LNER Community Stadium on Monday October 7 against West Bromwich Albion.