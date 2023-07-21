Leeds United first team chance followed by new deal for teen after stellar recent progress
Nineteen-year-old Kris Moore was a key part of United’s promotion-winning under-21s squad of last season and the teenager has already stepped out for new boss Daniel Farke’s first team this summer.
The defender was named on the bench for last week’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo and impressed upon being brought on at the break. Nine days later, Moore has now penned a fresh deal with Leeds, signing a contract extension to see him remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.
Moore made 19 appearances in Premier League 2 for United’s under-21s last term plus a further two in the end of season play-offs in which he scored as the Whites beat Nottingham Forest to seal promotion at Elland Road. The defender also featured three times in the Papa John’s Trophy. The teenager has featured regularly at both centre-back and at right-back when called upon.