Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Leeds United first team chance followed by new deal for teen after stellar recent progress

A young Leeds United defender has signed a new two-year Whites deal following stellar recent progress at Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:57 BST

Nineteen-year-old Kris Moore was a key part of United’s promotion-winning under-21s squad of last season and the teenager has already stepped out for new boss Daniel Farke’s first team this summer.

The defender was named on the bench for last week’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo and impressed upon being brought on at the break. Nine days later, Moore has now penned a fresh deal with Leeds, signing a contract extension to see him remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moore made 19 appearances in Premier League 2 for United’s under-21s last term plus a further two in the end of season play-offs in which he scored as the Whites beat Nottingham Forest to seal promotion at Elland Road. The defender also featured three times in the Papa John’s Trophy. The teenager has featured regularly at both centre-back and at right-back when called upon.

Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkeManchester UnitedNottingham ForestPremier League 2