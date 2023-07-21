Nineteen-year-old Kris Moore was a key part of United’s promotion-winning under-21s squad of last season and the teenager has already stepped out for new boss Daniel Farke’s first team this summer.

The defender was named on the bench for last week’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo and impressed upon being brought on at the break. Nine days later, Moore has now penned a fresh deal with Leeds, signing a contract extension to see him remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.

