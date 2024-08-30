Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s under-21s were in action amid the final few hours of the summer transfer window.

An emerging Whites youngster saw red as a wait for Leeds United’s under-21s continued in dramatic fashion on Friday night.

Amid the final few hours of the summer transfer window, Scott Gardner’s young Whites took on Crystal Palace’s under-21s at the LNER Community Stadium in York in a bid for a first win of the new Premier League 2 season. Leeds had started the new campaign with back-to-back draws away at Stoke City and at home to Aston Villa.

The first half of Friday night’s contest against the Eagles looked set to end goalless but Leeds were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Alfie Cresswell was fouled and Max McFadden converted to put the young Whites 1-0 up at the break.

Leeds, though, were pegged back 12 minutes after the interval as Hindolo Mustapha equalised and the Whites then found themselves reduced to ten men in the 70th minute as young attacking midfielder Sam Chambers was sent off for a second booking.

Chambers, 17, a Scotland youth international, featured for United’s first team in pre-season and made boss Daniel Farke’s bench for last Friday night’s 2-0 win at Championship hosts Sheffield Wednesday. But two yellow cards ended his night early in Friday night’s PL2 clash which went to seven minutes of second half stoppage time but ended in a 1-1 draw.