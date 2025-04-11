Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo is reportedly under investigation by Italian authorities for alleged participation in online gambling activity.

It is alleged Firpo, along with several other high-profile Italian footballers and sportspeople, took part in 'closed' poker games on illegal betting sites between December 2021 and October 2023, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The games, hosted on illegal platforms, are said to have been organised by a five-person Milanese syndicate, three of whom are said to run high-end jewellery operations. It is alleged bettors placed orders for expensive items from said stores but the products were never delivered, the suggestion being jewellery stores were used as 'banks', circumventing Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency regulations.

Prosecutors have asked that administrators of this organised betting activity be placed under house arrest, according to reports in Italy, with charges of money laundering potentially brought against them.

Twelve Serie A footballers are under investigation by the Milan Prosecutor's Office for payments to the organisers of the illegal betting activity and €1.5 million (£1.3m) seized by local law enforcement.

It is not suggested Firpo or the other players placed bets on football matches or engaged in any match-fixing activity.

Football Association rules in England prohibit players from engaging in betting activity on football matches but are generally allowed to bet on other sports and partake in other gambling activities at their discretion.

"No Participant can bet on a match or competition in which they are involved that season, or which they can influence, or any other football-related matter concerning the league that they play in", Rule E8 of the FA's betting guidelines states.

Investigators reportedly discovered the implicated footballers' online activity through information gathered from the seized mobile phones of Nicolo Fagioli and Sandro Tonali, who were sanctioned and banned for their betting on football matches. Both players co-operated with authorities, however, the latter was handed a 10-month ban from all football activity for breach of betting rules.

Who else is reportedly under investigation?

Other players under investigation include Alessandro Florenzi, Nicolò Zaniolo, Mattia Perin, former Leeds loanee Weston McKennie, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Raoul Bellanova, Samuele Ricci, Cristian Buonaiuto and Matteo Cancellieri.