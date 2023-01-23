Denying an opponent from having an attempt on goal for 90 minutes in professional football is no easy task, but Leeds United managed it last Sunday as an in-form Brentford arrived at Elland Road. The Bees have beaten Manchester City on the road and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium already this season but could not find a way past Leeds in West Yorkshire.

It was just as well that Leeds turned in a more secure defensive display after the Whites shipped five in the return fixture earlier this season, but Jesse Marsch’s side certainly appeared more resolute than they have in recent weeks. Max Wober and Robin Koch’s central defensive pairing kept Ivan Toney quiet for large parts, while Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk also contributed to the fact Brentford failed to register a single attempt on Illan Meslier’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Leeds could not find a way to break the deadlock during periods of sustained pressure in the second half and subsequently only came away with a point.

The last time Leeds were able to limit an opponent’s attacking potency as effectively as Sunday was 30 months ago, when Stoke City arrived at Elland Road with Leeds in the hunt for promotion and the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa. On that day, United scored five past the sorry Potters as Bielsa’s side ran riot en route to Premier League football.

On Sunday, Leeds learned the harsh truth that defences in the top flight can be even more miserly, especially if their attackers are misfiring at the other end. Thomas Frank’s men employed a low block for much of the second half, absorbing Leeds’ pressure and preventing the Whites from making in-roads through the middle of the pitch, which was their preferred route to goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford’s inability to hit the target was also the first time the Bees had not registered a shot on goal in a league match since December 2020.