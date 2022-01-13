Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was without nine injured players for last weekend's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham United in which Leeds also lost the services of left back Junior Firpo following a collision with Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier.

The two players collided as Leeds looked to clear a high ball towards the end of the first half but both eventually got to their feet and played on.

Firpo, though, said he then felt dizzy soon after receiving the knock to the head and the defender was eventually substituted for Cody Drameh in the 69th minute.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COLLISION: Between Leeds United's Junior Firpo, bottom left, and goalkeeper Illan Meslier in last weekend's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Young Leeds forward Sam Greenwood also picked up an injury during the Irons cup clash and Leeds were looking at the possibility of having 12 players out for this Sunday's Premier League rematch at West Ham for which centre-back Diego Llorente is also suspended.

Firpo, though, has provided the Whites with some welcome relief, revealing that he is fine to face the Hammers this weekend after following the game's necessary protocols for concussion.

"I'm good," said Firpo, asked for an update by BBC Radio Leeds.

"We have just followed the protocols about these types of things in a game but I feel good. I am fit. I am okay."

Asked what happened in the incident with Meslier and if he had ever experienced a spate of injuries such as what Leeds are experiencing, Firpo said: "After, a few minutes later, I felt a little bit dizzy and in this condition you cannot play a game at this level because it's difficult.

"We don't need any more injuries at the moment."

"I have never experienced it. I don't know what is happening."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.