Leeds United final points tally predicted as Daniel Farke sets Sheffield United and Burnley triple-figure challenge

Leeds United are on course for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season but must first ensure their performance levels do not drop during the final 13 games of the campaign.

Here, the YEP predicts United's final points tally and what will be required by those currently in pursuit of Daniel Farke's side, if they wish to beat them to the Championship title.

1. vs Sheffield United (a): Draw - 73pts

Leeds' visit to Bramall Lane on Monday night is their toughest remaining fixture, on paper. The Blades will be keen to burst United's bubble and keep the pressure on top spot. For that reason, a draw is a likely result. | Getty Images

It was a physical affair at The Hawthorns back in August but this Leeds team are playing with a confidence, swagger and familiarity they certainly didn't have at the beginning of the season. On home turf, where Leeds have won 14 of 17 this term and without Carlos Corberan at the helm for the visitors, this should be a home win. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Early kick-off, away from home, on the south coast against a side that has pulled clear of the dropzone recently - don't be fooled, Leeds' trip to Fratton Park will be no cakewalk. United dominated the game at Elland Road but still conceded three times. That's unlikely to happen when the two sides meet again next month, but victory is not a foregone conclusion. | Getty Images

Leeds have been beaten twice by the South Londoners this season, once in the league and once in the cup, but United can have the last laugh when a full-strength XI takes on the Lions at Elland Road. Leeds were lacking rhythm after making 10 changes in the FA Cup, as Millwall clinched a spot in the next round. Don't expect the same to happen again. Photo: Danny Lawson

Another early kick-off for a long away trip, which is less than ideal preparation for Farke's side. While QPR have been better of late, compared to when they visited Elland Road, it remains unlikely there'll be a repeat of last season's penultimate fixture - a 4-0 defeat at Loftus Road. Staying unbeaten on the road would be a fine effort. | Getty Images

Leeds' narrow victory over the Swans earlier this season exhibited some of the best attacking and worst defending we've seen from the team during 2024/25. At Elland Road, they are a different animal and with managerless Swansea slipping down the table, the visitors shouldn't pose too much of a problem. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

