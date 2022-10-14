Leeds United film group reveal unique opportunity to honour legend as icon offers humble opinion
Club legend Eddie Gray is set to be the subject of a new Leeds United documentary scheduled for completion in summer 2023
Leeds United’s storied history could not be told without the mention of Eddie Gray – decorated Scottish international with a staggering 579 appearances for the club to his name.
A new documentary is currently in the works, with the support of Gray and his family, set to tell the story of the legendary winger, organised and crowd-funded by a group of ardent Leeds United supporters.
‘No Footprints in the Snow' – a term initially coined by iconic Whites boss Don Revie about Gray – is scheduled for completion next summer and will “include exclusive interviews with family, friends and football legends, as well as rare and archive footage and material, all withEddie, 'Mr Leeds United', at the centre,” according to the film’s website.
Speaking to the YEP, Gray humbly asserts that he does not see the documentary as a personal endeavour, but instead a tribute to the era in which he played and, in Revie, a manager who transformed the fortunes of the club.
"I don't look at it [as a] personal thing about myself really, I just look upon it as a tribute to the manager I played for and the players I played with, you know a lot of them are not here now, and just that era for the football club,” he says.
"I joined the club in 1963 and that was the start of the club picking themselves up, you know, and it was a great time for the football club and obviously the club are in a position in the present day, really because of what Don [Revie] achieved.”
Production company ‘Gray Films’, formed by Robert Endeacott, Damian Dexter and Gareth Senior, is the group’s first documentary and state that “key to the project's success will be the support of Leeds United fans and football fans in general.”
A crowd-funding campaign is underway alongside the film’s production, with ‘exclusive limited edition rewards available, to help finance the film.’
"A lot older fans obviously, seen the team and the players I played with in action and younger fans never and it just reminds them a little bit of the history of the football club, how it achieved prominence,” Gray adds.
The film is set to feature a trip down memory lane, the legendary club figure says: “I speak to them [filmmakers] all the time, it's just basically the history of how I came to the club and what the club was like then. There'll be things that will be done in the next few months, like, I'll go to Scotland to where I was born and things like that, [my] old school and coming to Leeds, and just going through a few things.”