Leeds United’s storied history could not be told without the mention of Eddie Gray – decorated Scottish international with a staggering 579 appearances for the club to his name.

A new documentary is currently in the works, with the support of Gray and his family, set to tell the story of the legendary winger, organised and crowd-funded by a group of ardent Leeds United supporters.

‘No Footprints in the Snow' – a term initially coined by iconic Whites boss Don Revie about Gray – is scheduled for completion next summer and will “include exclusive interviews with family, friends and football legends, as well as rare and archive footage and material, all withEddie, 'Mr Leeds United', at the centre,” according to the film’s website.

Eddie Gray of Leeds United FC, UK, 2nd August 1968. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Speaking to the YEP, Gray humbly asserts that he does not see the documentary as a personal endeavour, but instead a tribute to the era in which he played and, in Revie, a manager who transformed the fortunes of the club.

"I don't look at it [as a] personal thing about myself really, I just look upon it as a tribute to the manager I played for and the players I played with, you know a lot of them are not here now, and just that era for the football club,” he says.

"I joined the club in 1963 and that was the start of the club picking themselves up, you know, and it was a great time for the football club and obviously the club are in a position in the present day, really because of what Don [Revie] achieved.”

Production company ‘Gray Films’, formed by Robert Endeacott, Damian Dexter and Gareth Senior, is the group’s first documentary and state that “key to the project's success will be the support of Leeds United fans and football fans in general.”

A crowd-funding campaign is underway alongside the film’s production, with ‘exclusive limited edition rewards available, to help finance the film.’

"A lot older fans obviously, seen the team and the players I played with in action and younger fans never and it just reminds them a little bit of the history of the football club, how it achieved prominence,” Gray adds.