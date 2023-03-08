Leeds United favourite makes 'desperate' Marsch claim and reveals reaction to sacking
Leeds United defender Max Wöber has quickly established himself as an important first-team player at Elland Road since his early-January transfer from FC Red Bull Salzburg
The 25-year-old has only been at the club two months but has already played under three separate managers: Jesse Marsch, caretaker Michael Skubala and current head coach Javi Gracia. Wöber is focusing on how he can improve Leeds’ fortunes on the pitch, however, and believes the Premier League’s intensity each week is comparable to his experiences of the Champions League with Salzburg.
In addition, Wöber acknowledges there is a different kind of pressure when representing a team at the bottom end of the table. Speaking to Sky Sport Austria, the 13-cap international says: "Of course, it is different to Salzburg, where you know that at least in 90 per cent of the games you take the three points. Now every weekend is a complete battle game, everyone can win against everyone. You realise that there is a lot of pressure and that the existence of the club [in the Premier League] is at stake.
"It's definitely the toughest league I've played in. Every game feels like a Champions League game in terms of intensity. You have to be attentive every second or it will [fall apart] at the back."
Wöber has represented AFC Ajax and Sevilla in the Netherlands and Spain, respectively, as well as turning out for Austrian clubs SK Rapid Wien and latterly Salzburg. At the Red Bull club, Wöber worked for two years under recently-departed Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch and admits that while he does miss the American with whom he shared a lengthy working relationship, that it is simply the ‘business of football’.
"Of course I miss Jesse,” Wöber says. “I made this switch because he was desperate to get me to Leeds. But that's the football business, that everything can change. If the successes don't come, the coach is the first one who has to leave the pitch."