Ex-Leeds star Luke Ayling has made a new season division admission.

Former Leeds United star Luke Ayling has declared his Championship promotion race view with a team position prediction.

Promotion-winning ex-Leeds favourite Ayling is now four months into life as a permanent Middlesbrough player having signed a two-year deal with the club in May after last season’s loan spell.

Six games into the new Championship season, Boro have amassed just eight points to sit 12th in the table but Ayling has praised his side’s recent football and believes his team will soon move up the table upon converting their chances.

West Brom currently lead the division on 16 points out of a possible 18 - five more than sixth-placed Leeds - and Ayling feels teams will view this season’s Championship as presenting a good opportunity to secure promotion.

“I think a lot of the teams in this league will look at the table this year and feel it's a good chance to get promoted,” said Ayling to the Northern Echo.

“We're no different. We think we've played good football, and I think once we start scoring our goals, we will move up the table. I think we've had a good start in terms of playing some really good football,

“We should probably have a few more points on the board than we have, because we've been playing some good football. But I think we can be happy with the early performances and how we've put our style on the pitch. We're pleased with that.

“We are sure of how we play, and we're going to keep playing our way. Hopefully, we can then start moving up the league.”